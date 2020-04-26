Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger expecting first child together; Confirm reports with a bike ride

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting their first child together. The couple tied the knot in June 2019.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's family is expanding. The couple, who tied the knot in June 2019, is preparing to welcome their firstborn together. Chris is already a father, sharing a 7 and half-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris. Whereas this is Katherine's first pregnancy. The news of the couple's pregnancy was first reported by People magazine. Multiple sources confirmed that the Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers: Endgame star and his gorgeous author wife are expecting their first baby.

Soon enough, Katherine and Chris took out the bikes and cycled their way through their neighbourhood to confirm People's report. The couple stepped out to get some sun. Katherine flaunted her baby bump through the ride. In pictures shared by Daily Mail, Arnold Schwarzenegger's daughter sported a loose-fitting white T-shirt featuring two hearts and showed off her baby bump as the wind blew against her. She paired the tee with black leggings and a baseball cap. Soon after, another set of photos saw the author step out solo to take her dog for a walk.

This comes as no surprise for Pratt has constantly reaffirmed that he wanted to start a family with Kat as soon as possible. While promoting Lego Movie 2: The Second Part in 2019, he told Entertainment Tonight becoming a father again was his priority. “The future? Oh. Lots of kids. Maybe less time spent working, more time spent enjoying life," he said.

Katherine and Chris began dating in the summer of 2018. Katherine had gotten very close to Chris' son Jack when the duo was dating. It is also reported that Jack is currently with the couple, quarantine with Katherine and her family.

