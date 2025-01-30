Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Share Funny Parenting Moment with Infant Son Ford: 'S–t Happens'

Chris Pratt and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, had a hilarious accident with their infant son, Ford, on Tuesday, January 28, and the former documented the peak parenthood moment on Instagram.

Pratt posted a picture of his 2-month-old son Ford on social media, showing his wife laughing while holding their little bundle of joy, who had a smear of poop on the back of his blue pajamas. “S–t happens,” the actor captioned the mother-son snap.

Several friends and fans flooded the comments section of the post to roast the Parks and Recreation alum over the crappy capture.

“The most relatable picture,” one person assured Pratt. “He’s going to thank you someday for sharing,” another quipped, while a third person added, “I needed that good laugh today. Thank you.”

The couple shared the news of the arrival of their baby boy, their third child together, in November 2024. “We are overjoyed to announce the birth of our son, Ford Fitzgerald Schwarzenegger Pratt,” they captioned a joint Instagram announcement at the time, adding, “Mama and baby are doing well, and Ford’s siblings are thrilled by his arrival. We feel so blessed and grateful.”

Schwarzenegger, 35, posted a photo of Ford for the first time on her social media last month.

Pratt and the Good Night, Sister author tied the knot in June 2019 and welcomed daughters Lyla, now 4, and Eloise, now 2, in August 2020 and May 2022, respectively. The Guardians of the Galaxy actor also shares son Jack, 12, with his ex-wife, Anna Faris. He and the House Bunny actress, 48, were married between 2009 and 2018.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger have yet to post any photos of their three kids’ faces; as they expressed previously, they want to protect their privacy and give them as normal of an upbringing as possible.

“We were allowed to kind of be our own people... choose to step into whatever form of being public we wanted to when we felt comfortable,” Schwarzenegger explained on the Today show in 2021 of her own experience growing up with famous mom and dad Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver. “That was such an incredible gift to have been given us kids.”

Earlier this month, Pratt shared that his family home “miraculously” survived the Los Angeles wildfires that sparked on January 7. Unfortunately, the actor also informed us that Faris’ home did not survive the blaze, and Jack’s school was destroyed too.