Chris Pratt and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger welcome second baby girl, announce name of newborn

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger welcome a new baby girl. The Maverick and Me author gave birth to their second daughter and earlier today, the Guardians of the Galaxy star took to Instagram and announced the great news as he revealed the name and the birthdate of their newborn. The couple has named their second child, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt who was born on May 21st.

In his post, Pratt captioned the announcement and wrote, "We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt. Mama and baby are doing well. We feel beyond blessed and grateful. Love, Katherine and Chris." For those unfamiliar, the star couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2019 and soon after welcomed their first daughter Layla together in August of 2020. Pratt also has a son Jack, 9, from his previous marriage with Anna Farris.

Check out Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's announcement below:

The news about Schwarzenegger's pregnancy broke in December and shortly after the couple was seen strolling along with the mother's baby bump on display. Recently, in March the BDA Baby podcast host revealed on her show that their daughter Layla was beyond excited to be an older sister. While disclosing a picture of two dolls with diapers on, the 32-year-old mother wrote, via ET, "The latest toddler treats I find around the house… all her babies and stuffies are wearing diapers and bandaids." She continued, "Mamas girl is nesting (fun fact: the doll on the left was bought when I was born and is doing well 32 years later) #vintage."

