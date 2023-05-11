Chris Pratt calls Timothée Chalamet ‘America’s Tastiest Snack’ as they bond over NBA playoffs; DEETS here

Chris Pratt and Timothée Chalamet seem to be taking on NBA playoffs together. Both stars were in attendance for the Los Angeles Lakers’ win over the Golden State Warriors on Monday.

Lately, Chris Pratt has been the talk of the movie industry with the release of his Super Mario Bros. Movie in which he stars as the voice of Mario. It was released in April and has made about $1 billion at the global box office.

Here are more details on what Chris Pratt has to say about Timothée Chalamet.

Chris Pratt on Timothée Chalamet

On Tuesday, Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt shared a series of Instagram photos and videos of himself at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles. The movie star attended the Lakers' round two playoff against the Golden State Warriors on Monday, where he met with Chalamet.

Chris Pratt shared a picture of himself with Dune actor Timothée Chalamet sitting at a table while the former was holding a special NBA playoffs cupcake. He captioned the post, ‘When you get courtside Lakers seats, (not to brag) they offer an exclusive, VIP buffet bar and restaurant with free drinks, delicious Tomahawk chops, cupcakes, and even America's tastiest snack, the Timothée Chalamet. You know what? I get it’.

Chris Pratt and snacks

Over the years, Chris Pratt has shown that he cannot live without his snacks with his repeated midday cravings which ranges from cacao baobab banana chia shakes on the movie set to salmon crotches on his Instagram segment titled ‘What’s My Snack?’ The Mario actor once even rapped about his apathy towards carrot cake muffins while he was on a movie set.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Timothee Chalamet to lend his voice for the Bob Dylan biopic? Here is what we know