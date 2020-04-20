Chris Pratt crashes wife Katherine Schwarzenegger's baking tutorial with a hilarious food review

Chris Pratt hilariously crashed his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger's Instagram live baking tutorial video to praise her cooking skills. Read on to know more.

Chris Pratt is one of those Hollywood actors who are known for their remarkable sense of humour on and off the screen. Every single social media post that Chris is a part of is hilarious, and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger's latest baking tutorial video was no exception. In the video, which was posted on Katherine’s Insta account, Chris showed off his comedic skills as he crashed the cooking video with his epic food review. As his wife was busy cooking, the actor decided to give the viewers an instant review of her food.

Before hitting the screens as the Marvel superhero Star-Lord, in Guardians Of The Galaxy movies, Chris was a part of the famous comedy series Parks And Recreation. He featured in the show as the extremely funny character Andy Dwyer. Even though he is no longer doing the comedy series, the 40-year-old MCU actor never fails to tickle our funny bones. Even before he came in front of the camera, Chris kept on making his wife giggle, as he interrupted her in the background.

Initially, Chris stayed out of the frame as he played a golf game in the house. Katherine started her video by gathering her ingredients and warned her followers that they might hear some ruckus in the background while she gave the tutorial. “While I do this video, I’ll preface this by saying that my husband will be playing golf in the background,” the 30-year-old said while laughing. Hearing this, Chris got all excited and asked her to turn around the camera and show him playing. “Wait! Show me, it’ll be good luck,” he said. “I just set it up,” she said refusing to move the camera.

As she put all her dry ingredients together, Arnold Schwarzenegger's daughter could not stop laughing as Pratt kept on yelling while playing the game in the background. “Oh yeah! Get over that drive! Oh my God, that was so fun,” he said in the video. She first baked a loaf of banana bread, sweetened with chocolate chips. After taking the perfectly golden brown loaf out of the oven, she decided to bake something using the strawberries she had in her fridge.

“I was going to try to find a recipe to bake something using the strawberries that I have in our refrigerator so they don't go bad", she said. But as she started mixing the dough for the strawberry shortcakes, Chris became very loud and kept on asking her to turn the camera around. She later explained in the caption of the video that she did not know how to turn the camera. “I do not know how to turn the camera around on a tripod clearly,” she wrote.

Since the camera could not catch him in the background, Chris decided to crash video, not to show off his golf skills, but to praise his wife’s baking skills. As he munched on a slice of the freshly baked banana bread, she told the viewers how good it was. “I'm here to attest that Katherine's banana bread... is truly remarkable. I love it. I got a little giddy inside when she said both those loaves were for us. They'll be gone in less than a day,” he said. Katherine then went on to finish the rest of her tutorial with her husband’s interruption.

Chris and Katherine got married in 2019 after only a year of dating. The two started seeing each other after he decided to call it quits with his wife Anna Faris. The actor shares a 7-year-old son, Jack with Anna. While the father and son regularly get together to spend some quality time with each other, Jack was missing from the hilarious cooking video. ALSO READ: Chris Hemsworth reveals he decided to move to Australia because he felt ‘suffocated’ in Hollywood

