Chris Pratt gushes about 10 month old daughter Lyla; Reveals cute details of their ‘special time’

Chris Pratt recently got candid about his 10-month-old daughter Lyla’s growth and the special time he spends with her.

Avengers alum Chris Pratt recently opened up about his daughter Lyla who he welcomed last year with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger. The 41-year-old actor recently spoke to People magazine and got candid about watching his baby girl grow up. “She’s such a little wiggle worm,” Chris told People about his daughter. “The 20 minutes before I go to work is like our special time, and we sit out on this little chair or this little couch thing on the balcony, in front of the fireplace and there’s this little heater, and we have our time together.” He added that “it’s like kid time. She’s always wiggling around and you have to distract her with the toy. She doesn’t want to just cuddle yet.”

Chris also opened up about Lyla’s teething. “There’s this little rubber comb thing that she chews on, it helps soothe her gums,” he explains. “I just started brushing her hair with it. And I realized like, ‘Oh, she’s going to love to go to the spa when she grows.’ I could see her just relax into my lap. It’s kind of the first time in her life that I’ve ever been able to just have her really relaxing on my lap. I combed her hair for like 15 straight minutes.”

Lyla only lets Chris do that one other time, apparently. “The only other time she’s really ever done that is when she’s peeing on me,” he admits. “So she’ll like zone out and I’m like, ‘There you go there, there you go calming down. Okay, you’re peeing, that’s why you stopped wiggling.’ And so we had a really nice moment this morning.”

