Chris Pratt has the sweetest birthday wish for wife Katherine: You’ve changed my whole world for the better

Chris Pratt is making his love for wife Katherine Schwarzenegger heard. The Guardians of the Galaxy star took to Instagram to celebrate Katherine as she turned 30 on 14 December. Chris, who walked down the aisle with Katherine earlier this year, is 'grateful' for his wife Katherine and penned an adorable birthday message for her. He also shared a collage of pictures accurately describing his love for his partner.

Chris wrote, "Happy Birthday Katherine! So happy to have you in my life. I don’t know what I’d do without you. Probably get locked out on the balcony somehow and have to live there or be wandering around some city with an uncharged phone and only one shoe, late for work like some kind of anxiety fever dream. I honestly don’t even want to think about it."

The actor also revealed that he plans on celebrating the love of his life this weekend. "You’ve changed my whole world for the better. I’m so grateful to have found you. You’re an incredible wife and step mom. And I’m so excited to celebrate you all weekend!" Chris added. From chasing sunsets to some memorable trips, Chris' picture collage will put a smile on your face. Katherine, too, replied to her husband's adorable birthday message and commented, "I love you my sweet heart."

Check out Chris Pratt's birthday wish for Katherine below:

Back in June 2018 the couple began dating and by January 2019, Pratt had proposed to Katherine and shared the happy news on Instagram. The couple got married in Montecito, California, this year amongst family and close friends which included Chris's six-year-old son Jack Pratt as well as Katherine's parents - Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver.

