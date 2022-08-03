Chris Pratt honours fans as he celebrates 8 years of Guardians of the Galaxy: It’s all because of YOU
As the Guardians of the Galaxy inches closer to its last instalment, Chris Pratt celebrates the series completing 8 years since release.
Chris Pratt is celebrating 8 years of Guardians of the Galaxy. On Tuesday, the actor took to Instagram to thank his fans and show his gratitude for supporting the Marvel franchise for the past 8 years now that the film series is coming to an end with its third and last instalment in 2023.
Credits: Chris Pratt/Instagram
