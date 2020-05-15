Chris Pratt indulges in Katherine Schwarzenegger's pregnancy cravings: I never thought I would like 'em

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting their firstborn. The Jurassic World actor revealed his wife's pregnancy cravings have resulted in the star's increasing inches.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting their first baby. The couple stepped out a few days ago to confirm that the actor's wife is pregnant. Although the couple hasn't revealed many details about Katherine's pregnancy, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor has opened up about Kat's cravings. The Avengers: Endgame star, in a conversation with Extra, revealed he has been munching on dishes that Katherine is craving during her pregnancy and accidentally complaining about his increasing weight to his pregnant wife.

"Can I be honest with you? I found myself complaining the other day about a little bit of low back and hip pain and how in quarantine I've gained a little weight… and she just looked at me sweetly. I was like… ‘Oh, right, right, I don't really get to complain about that to you right now, do I?'" he confessed.

So what is Katherine craving? Chris revealed she is indulging in pickles and ice creams. He also admitted it's "been tough" for him to resist the two dishes despite his previous apprehensions. "I never thought I would like 'em," he added.

An insider previously informed E! Online that the soon-to-be parents are excited about the baby's arrival. "They are completely thrilled to be starting a family. Family is everything to them and it's a very exciting time," a source revealed. The grapevine also added that the baby is due this fall. While this is Kat's first baby, Chris is already the father. The actor shares a son with ex-wife Anna Faris.

