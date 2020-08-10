Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger welcome their 1st born CONFIRMS her brother Patrick: They're doing great

Patrick Schwarzenegger recently confirmed in a statement that his sister Katherine Schwarzenegger and brother-in-law Chris Pratt have welcomed their first child together. Scroll down for details.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have welcomed their first child together. The 30-year-old author's brother, Patrick Schwarzenegger, confirmed the news in an exclusive video obtained by ET on Sunday. He said: "They're doing great -- just got her a little gift," Patrick said while leaving a market in Santa Barbara, California, on Sunday. The 26-year-old gave a thumbs up when congratulated on becoming an uncle. He then showed the camera a package with a pink ribbon, before getting into his car. It's unclear whether the gift was for his sister or the baby.

While Patrick did not mention when the baby arrived, an insider told the publication that Pratt’s car was spotted at St. John’s Hospital in Santa Monica, California, on Friday afternoon. Katherine's father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, mother, Maria Shriver, and siblings, Christina and Christopher, were snapped visiting her house. The clan later left with Arnold smoking a cigar as he headed to the car.

In addition to the hospital visits, a delivery van was also spotted dropping off flowers to Pratt and Schwarzenegger’s house on Saturday. The latest addition to the family joins 40-year-old Pratt's 7-year-old son, Jack, whom he shares with his ex-wife, actress Anna Faris. Pratt and 30-year-old Schwarzenegger got married last June in an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California. In April, it was revealed that the couple was expecting their first child together.

At that time, the insider shared with ET: "Chris and Katherine are extremely happy to be pregnant with their first child." "The couple knew going into their relationship that having kids together was important to them, so when they found out the news, they were extremely happy. Although Katherine was busy promoting her book at the beginning of her pregnancy, she now has time to be at home and get things ready for when the new addition arrives. Chris is so excited," the source revealed.

