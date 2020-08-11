Chris Pratt, Katherine's baby gets love from GotG's Zoe Saldana, James Gunn & Avengers: Endgame's Josh Brolin

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger welcome a baby girl. The couple announced the arrival of the little munchkin on social media and the trio received love from Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers: Endgame stars.

Chris Pratt and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger have welcomed their first child. The couple announced the arrival of their little angel on their respective Instagram account and shared a sneak peek of the munchkin. The Guardians of the Galaxy start and the author revealed that they have named their daughter Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. Soon after the couple revealed details of their newborn, the little one and the duo was showered with love from the actor's Guardians of the Galaxy co-stars and Avengers: Endgame co-stars.

GotG star Zeo Saldana took to the comments section to welcomed Lyla. She wrote, "Welcome to the world Lady Lyla! May your path be blessed with grace and joy always! we are so happy for you guys! Sending you so much Love." Karen Gillan revealed she is eager to meet the little one. "So happy for you! And can’t wait to meet her!!!" her comment read. Director James Gunn dropped a heart emoji to show his love.

Michael Rooker said, "Congratulations brother You and your lovely better half are so blessed... Love&Peace HUGE CONGRATS!!!!" The actor's Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame co-star Gwenyth Paltrow also congratulated the newly turned parents. "We are so happy for you both!!!" she commented. Josh Brolin also joined the sea of congratulations to write, "Congratulations!!!!!!! So happy for you guys." Shazam! star Zachary Levi congratulated the couple, "Praise, amen, and hallelujah!!!" Josh Gad also commented, "HUGE CONGRATS!!!!"

Check out the messages below:

Announcing the arrival of Lyla, Chris and Katherine wrote, "We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. We couldn’t be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed. Love Katherine and Chris."

Check out the photo below:

