Chris Pratt to lend his voice for famous feline 'Garfield' in a new animated film

by I.A.N.S   |  Published on Nov 02, 2021 11:36 AM IST  |  1.4K
   
Chris Pratt to lend his voice for famous feline 'Garfield' in a new animated film
Chris Pratt to lend his voice for famous feline 'Garfield' in a new animated film
Advertisement

Hollywood star Chris Pratt has been set to voice the famous feline Garfield in a new animated feature film. Alcon Entertainment is producing the movie, with Sony Pictures on board to release Garfield's latest adventure in theatres globally (excluding China). A release date will be announced at another time, reports variety.com.

Though plot details haven't been confirmed, the movie draws inspiration from the long-running comic strip created by cartoonist Jim Davis.

The exploits of the cynical and lazy orange cat Garfield, his owner Jim Arbuckle and fellow pet Odie have appeared in more than 2,580 newspapers and journals since the comic strip first debuted in June 1978.

Garfield currently holds the record for being the most widely syndicated comic strip in the world.

The still-untitled project will be written by David Reynolds and directed by Mark Dindal.

The upcoming film is hardly Garfield's first bout with Hollywood.

Bill Murray voiced the eponymous cat in 2004's 'Garfield: The Movie' and its 2006 sequel 'Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties'.

Garfield has also been the subject of several direct-to-video films, including 'Garfield Gets Real','Garfield's Fun Fest' and 'Garfield's Pet Force'.

Pratt is no stranger to voice work, having recently led Disney and Pixar's animated adventure 'Onward' and the Warner Bros. toy-based 'Lego Movie' franchise.

Also Read: Chris Pratt reveals first look at Super Mario movie with an EPIC Guardians of the Galaxy edit

Advertisement

Credits: I.A.N.SPic Credit: Getty Images


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

₹32.00
₹199.00 (84%)
 Buy Now
The Deal Water Resistant College School Book Bag Laptop Computer, Travel Backpacks Laptop Bag For Women Men (35 Liter) (blue)

The Deal Water Resistant College School Book Bag Laptop Computer, Travel Backpac...

₹499.00
₹999.00 (50%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line Mic, 10mm Powerful Driver For Stereo Audio, Noise Cancelling Headset With 1.2m Tangle-free Cable & 3.5mm Aux - (black)

Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line ...

₹149.00
₹899.00 (83%)
 Buy Now
Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Blue Pens For Good Handwriting | Ball Pens For Students | Ideal For School And Office Use | Cello Stationery

Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing...

₹85.00
₹100.00 (15%)
 Buy Now
Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Metal), Gun Metal

Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Met...

₹799.00
₹1,499.00 (47%)
 Buy Now
Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Wooden/writing Desk (wooden)

Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Woo...

₹500.00
₹1,999.00 (75%)
 Buy Now
Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiver For Notebook, Laptop, Computer, Macbook, Windows, Macos, (red-black)

Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiv...

₹390.00
₹599.00 (35%)
 Buy Now
Noise Colorfit Pulse Spo2 Smart Watch With 10 Days Battery Life, 60+ Watch Faces, 1.4

Noise Colorfit Pulse Spo2 Smart Watch With 10 Days Battery Life, 60+ Watch Faces...

₹1,999.00
₹4,999.00 (60%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Bassbuds Duo New Bluetooth 5.1 Wireless Headphones, Stereo Audio, Touch Control Tws, Dual Hd Mic, Type-c Fast Charging, Ipx4 Water-resistant, Passive Noise Cancelling & Voice Assistant (black)

Ptron Bassbuds Duo New Bluetooth 5.1 Wireless Headphones, Stereo Audio, Touch Co...

₹799.00
₹2,599.00 (69%)
 Buy Now
Boat Bassheads 100 In Ear Wired Earphones With Mic(taffy Pink)

Boat Bassheads 100 In Ear Wired Earphones With Mic(taffy Pink)

₹299.00
₹999.00 (70%)
 Buy Now
View All