Chris Pratt makes suggestive joke about wife Katherine Schwarzenegger on Ellen's show & immediately regrets it

Chris Pratt recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and opened up about the challenges he and wife Katherine faced as parents during the pandemic.

Chris Pratt is gearing up for a new film titled The Tomorrow War and ahead of the film's release, the actor appeared on Ellen DeGeneres' show. The appearance was not virtual as Chris took a seat opposite Ellen on the sets of the show. The actor opened up about a variety of things including becoming a father during the pandemic. For the unversed, Chris and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger welcomed daughter Lyla last year and she is around 9 months old now.

While Chris opened up about the challenges he and Katherine faced as parents, Ellen also showed the actor his video from 2020 in which he can be seen squeezing milk from a sheep by hand. A confused Ellen asked what was Chris Pratt up to. "You're expressing a teat," Ellen said.

Explaining what he was exactly doing, Chris said, "You have to get rid of some of it, or else it gets a little clogged. And this is right after lambing season. The pandemic had just started—that was like in February of last year."

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor then joked about how he does it at home as well. He continued saying, "And yeah, you have to express the milk. I do that at home now with Katherine. And I say, 'Hey, Jack, get over here.'" The actor then made a spraying sound with his mouth before quipping, "We have fun with that."

However, Chris quickly regretted saying that on the show and sarcastically said, "She's gonna love that I said that." Well, we guess Chris may have had some explaining to do when he got home.

