Chris Pratt opens up on having more kids with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger: My plan is, let's go

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger welcomed their first child together, daughter Lyla Maria Pratt in August 2020.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are already the sweetest parents to their daughter Lyla and it's particularly evident from their social media posts. The couple after tying the knot in 2019, welcomed their first child in August 2020 and after learning the parenting tricks amid the pandemic, the duo may soon welcome another one. In his recent interview with E!'s Daily Pop, Pratt opened up about what he loves most about parenting and why he would want to have more kids.

The Tomorrow War star gushed about being a parent as he lovingly spoke about fatherhood saying, "It's really beautiful. I think having a second child really emphasises what was unique about your first child because when you have one kid, you just take for granted all their growth and development. You just assume all children are that way", via E!

Apart from daughter Lyla, Pratt is already a father to his 8-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with his ex-wife Anna Faris.

While enjoying his new phase as a girl dad, it seems the actor is also hopeful and gearing up to expand his family further. When asked about wanting more kids, Pratt seemed to have quickly responded, "I would love to have more, as many as the man upstairs will provide. We'll do it. I'll probably have to talk to Katherine about that but my plan is, let's go."

Previously in an interview on The Drew Barrymore show, Katherine described Pratt as not only the "best husband" but also "best dad" when she spoke about him raising Lyla with her amid the pandemic. The couple is currently gearing up to celebrate their daughter's first birthday which falls next month. Pratt has already hinted at some big celebrations along with their family for the same.

