Chris Pratt opens up on how daughter Lyla has given him a unique perspective on life

Chris Pratt is looking up to daughter Lyla and thanking her unique perspective on life! The Guardians of the Galaxy actor in a recent chat with E!’s Daily Pop revealed that the birth of Lyla last year taught him something that he never thought of before. The actor is a doting father to two kids. While his older one is son Jack whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Farris, he is a father to 10-month-old Lyla as well whom he shares with wife Katherine Schwarzengger.

Speaking to E!, Chris Pratt revealed what his daughter Lyla has taught him. He said, "The greatest gift that I’ve seen so far, the second child really shows you the uniqueness of the first child. When you have one child, you just think, 'Oh that’s what babies are like'. And then a second child comes along, and they might do things differently from the get-go, and you say, 'Oh wow, OK so that was actually unique what my first child had done'."

The Avengers: Endgame actor explained that he understood the uniqueness of every child. "Each child is unique and special and they’re not just punched out of a mold," Pratt added.

Ever since welcoming Lyla, Chris and Katherine have stayed away from sharing any photos on social media revealing their child's identity. Katherine in an interview had revealed that privacy is a great gift which she received as a child and she wants to pass on the same to her daughter Lyla.

