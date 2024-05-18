Chris Pratt Pays Tribute To Late Stunt Man Tony McFarr On His Instagram

Actor Chris Pratt took to Instagram to share a tribute to his stunt double and long-time friend Tony McFarr after news came in that the latter had unexpectedly died at the age of 47. "Devastated to hear about the loss of my friend and former stunt double Tony McFarr," Pratt shared in a written post on his Instagram, alongside several photographs of the duo from their past projects.

“We did several movies together. We golfed, drank whiskey, smoked cigars, and spent endless hours on set,” added Pratt in his message.

Chris Pratt recalls memories with stuntman Tony McFarr

Calling him a gentleman and a professional, Pratt sent out prayers to his friends and family, mentioning his daughter as well. Alongside this heartfelt farewell message, Pratt posted pictures of him with McFarr in matching costumes from days when they were shooting together.

Pratt and McFarr had worked on films like Jurassic World, Passengers, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 earlier before they reunited for Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom in 2018. In 2016, Pratt shared certain Behind-The-Scenes snapshots from the sets of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. "Here's me and my stunt-man Tony McFarr (also Tommy Harper stunt coordinator and our first AD Lars Winther) on set," Pratt captioned the post, additionally revealing that the two had been working together since Jurrasic World.

A look at Tony McFarr's career

The cause of Antonio “Tony” McFarr's death is not clear as of now, but in a statement made by the Orange County Medical Examiner's office to Fox News Digital, an exam has already taken place and the toxicology results are pending.

In his career, McFarr had body doubled for stars like Jon Hamm and Brendan Fraser. While most noted for his acts as a stunt double, McFarr made his screen debut as an actor in an episode of Burn Notice in 2007. Apart from this, he also acted in One Tree Hill, Army Wives, and Graceland.

