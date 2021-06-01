Chris Pratt pays tribute to veterans as US marks Memorial Day: They know pain and suffering we never will

Chris Pratt shared a series of heartbreaking images featuring families and US Army persons condoling the demise of their loved ones on Memorial Day 2021.

On 31 May, US marked Memorial Day and citizens across the country paid their respects to army and war veterans who have laid down their lives over the years. One of them was Guardians of the Galaxy actor Chris Pratt who shared a series of heartbreaking images featuring families and US Army persons condoling the demise of their loved one. The actor wrote, "America’s exceptional armed forces have altered the course of the world for the better. From the Union Army defeating slave owning confederates, to the Greatest Generation and her Allies vanquishing the Nazis or our special operators hunting down the perpetrators of 9/11. We count the names of each fallen solider lest they be countless."

He added, "They are the good guys. They run to the sound of gunfire. They know pain and suffering we never will. They have given us the most free and decent society planet earth has ever seen. We run the risk of losing that decency when we fail to instill gratitude in the minds of our youth or the perspective of what it actually means to be free- should they never learn of the selfless sacrifice of our armed service members in the face of oppressive evil."

Chris urged fans to take a moment to remember their sacrifice. "So join me in showing support for our fallen. Take a quiet moment to really consider the sacrifice," he said. Adding, "May God give their souls rest, and may they live in our memories this weekend and always."

