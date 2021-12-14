Chris Pratt pens a heartfelt tribute for his 'wonderful wife' Katherine Schwarzenegger on her birthday
Chris Pratt is celebrating the 32nd birthday of his "wonderful" wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt. "Happy Birthday Honey! You are such a wonderful wife, mother, step-mother, and life partner. I simply can't imagine how lost I'd be without you," the Jurassic World actor began his Instagram caption, shared alongside a gallery of photos featuring Schwarzenegger Pratt during a sunny boat outing.
Check out his post here:
He further wrote, "You're beautiful, tough as nails, reasonable, deeply thoughtful, extraordinarily smart, you're a complete boss, eternally driven and you communicate like no other," he continued. "Thank you for everything." The couple married in June 2019 and have a daughter, Lyla Maria, who was born in August 2020. Pratt and ex-wife Anna Faris have a 9-year-old son named Jack.
Meanwhile, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Pratt's renowned father, also paid tribute to her on her birthday. "Happy birthday @katherineschwarzenegger! I love you so, so much," the Terminator actor, 74, wrote alongside a father-daughter throwback photo. "You changed my life when you came into this world and it's been better ever since - being a father, and now a grandfather, is just the best role in the world. I know you'll have another amazing year and I'll have the best time watching you succeed."
Interestingly, Pratt also posted a sweet message for his wife last month, saying, "Guys. For real. Look how she's looking at me! I mean. Find you somebody that looks at you like that!! You know!?" Recently, while answering a fan who asked Pratt about what are his favourite things about wife Katherine, the actor broke into a cute blush and said, "Her smile, her patience, her fortitude, her devotion as a mother, as a wife, her faith." Adding a funny twist to his response, Chris also pointed at his wife's infectious laugh saying, "Her laugh, even at inappropriate times like at a funeral or something...it’s pretty contagious."
ALSO READ:Chris Pratt reveals his FAVOURITE things about wife Katherine Schwarzenegger ahead of their second anniversary