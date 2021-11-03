Chris Pratt pens a sweet love note for wife Katherine Schwarzenegger as he calls her his 'greatest treasure'

Chris Pratt is probably winning the husband of the year tag after his new Instagram post where he gushed about wife Katherine Schwarzenegger and spoke about all things love as he admired her for the person she is and called her his "greatest treasure." The sweet love note came as pre-birthday surprise for Katherine, six weeks ahead of the big day.

Pratt took to Instagram on Tuesday to share an adorable photo with Katherine where she is seen gazing at him in the happiest click. Sharing the photo, Chris wrote a romantic note about finding a person who looks at you the same way Katherine was seen staring at him. He further penned a beautiful note that celebrated her in the sweetest way.

Chris wrote, "Guys. For real. Look how she’s looking at me! I mean. Find you somebody that looks at you like that!! You know!? We met in church. She’s given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter, she chews so loudly that sometimes i put in my ear buds to drown it out, but that’s love! She helps me with everything. In return, periodically, I open a jar of pickles. That’s the trade."

Check out Chris Pratt's post here:

The 42-year-old actor didn't just stop at that, he further added, "Her heart is pure and it belongs to me. My greatest treasure right next to my Ken Griffey Jr Upper Deck Rookie card. Which if you know, you know is saying a lot. It’s her birthday in about 6 weeks. So if I don’t get her anything, I’ll tell her to look back on this post. Love you honey."

Chris and Katherine tied the knot in June 2019 in an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California. The couple also welcomed their first child, daughter Lyla Maria Pratt last year.

ALSO READ: Chris Pratt to lend his voice for famous feline 'Garfield' in a new animated film