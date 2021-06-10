Chris Pratt pens witty anniversary note for Katherine Schwarzenegger; Shares a pic of her cutting his toenails

Chris Pratt took to his Instagram handle to wish his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger on their second wedding anniversary. Take a look.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are celebrating their second anniversary and the Avengers star wished his partner in the cutest way possible. On Wednesday, Chris took to his Instagram handle to post a couple of photos of his wife and added a usual note in the caption. In the pictures, we can see Katherine clipping the actor’s toenails, getting a cup of coffee for him while he’s ‘at work’ and there’s even a never seen before photo of Katherine cradling her baby bump.

In the heartwarming message, Chris expressed how grateful he is that Katherine entered his life and ‘changed everything’ for him. The personalized note is bound to bring tears to anyone’s eyes. The actor joked that if he was lucky, he hoped he would get 2-3 more years and added how much she means to him in a brief manner. The comments section of the post was stormed with comments from fans wishing the happy couple on their special day. One user commented, “Keep in mind. Break her heart and you’ll get terminated.”

Take a look at the post:

Chris put a caption along with the pictures, "To my dearest love @katherineschwarzenegger on our anniversary. Whether you're clipping my toenails, biting me at the hospital, bringing me coffee at work, exhibiting glamorous hair, clipping my toenails again or suffering from indigestion due to eating too much curry you always have that beautiful smile on your face. Thanks for changing everything for me. I love you to the moon and back. Here's to at least 2-3 more years.” Meanwhile, Katherine, too, took to her Instagram handle to wish Chris on their big day and called him her ‘love angel face’.

