Chris Pratt returns to London as Jurassic World: Dominion makers restart shooting amid the COVID 19 pandemic

Chris Pratt is back on the job! The 41-year-old actor shared with a fan via video chat that he is in London, England, filming Jurassic World: Dominion in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic that triggered production shutdowns following months of quarantining. "I'm doing well," Pratt told his fan. "I'm back in London currently. We're back in production on Jurassic World: Dominion." Precautions are being taken during shooting, including having a doctor check all cast and crew before they start production. In addition, the private medical facility will also monitor the cast and crew during production, and they will also be screened for antibodies.

Pratt's talk with his fan, Terry, who joined the call with his family, was a result of the fan donating to the All In Challenge, a charity which aims to end food poverty in the midst of the pandemic. In addition to Pratt's call, he also won a role in the highly awaited sequel to Jurassic World where he will be "destroyed in the jaws of an animated dinosaur." "It's been an honor to be part of the #AllInChallenge which has raised over USD 59 MILLION to help feed the hungry during this global crisis! Congrats Terry!! The world can't wait to see you get eaten by a dinosaur!" Pratt captioned his video.

As for Jurassic World: Dominion, fans will see Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard reprise their roles from the first two films, alongside Jurassic Park stars Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jurassic World alum Jeff Goldblum. Mamoudou Athie, Dichen Lachman and DeWanda Wise will also feature in it.

