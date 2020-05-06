Chris Pratt returns to small screen with 'The Terminal List'

After a brief recent appearance on the small screen in "Parks And Recreation" reunion special, actor Chris Pratt is all set to be back on the small screen with the series, "The Terminal List".

The show marks Pratt's first series appearance in a regular role after "Parks And Recreation" wrapped up in 2015. Now, the show has found a place at Amazon with a straight-to-series order, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

"The Terminal List" is an adaptation of the bestselling 2018 novel of the same name by Jack Carr. Pratt is also an executive producer of the show, directed by Antoine Fuqua.

Sources said "The Terminal List" is being "envisioned as a multiple-season effort and not a closed-ended limited series".

The show follows the life of James Reece (Pratt) who returns to his home after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed. He comes back with conflicting memories of the event, and is struggling to cope up. In his journey to recover, he stumbles upon new evidences, hinting that some "dark forces" are working against him.

Credits :IANS

