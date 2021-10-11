Chris Pratt reveals first look at Super Mario movie with an EPIC Guardians of the Galaxy edit

Chris Pratt has shared a hilarious video confirming his role as Mario in the new Nintendo and Illumination's Super Mario Bros. animated movie. Taking to his social media platform, Pratt put out a hilarious edit with a Mario-themed spin on the hard-hitting climax of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

The video is actually a fanmade edit shared by one of Pratt’s fans named PFINNEY on YouTube with the title Invincibility Star-Lord. Pratt took to appreciating his fan’s talent with the caption, "Amazing first look at Super Mario Brothers. This is going to be epic." In the hilarious video, Chris Pratt aka Peter Quill or Star-Lord can be seen sporting Mario’s hat and moustache, while Zoe Saldana aka Gamora can be spotted with a mushroom hat and Peter’s late mother Meredith Quill is wearing Princess Peach’s crown.

After the announcement of Chris Pratt joining the cast of the movie, fans have taken to Twitter to discuss how Pratt would make the character of Super Mario even more interesting and hilarious. Fans even took to the comments section of the video posted by Pratt to appreciate the edit and congratulate Pratt on the role. Others in the movie include Charlie Day, Anya-Taylor Joy, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, Kevin Michael Richardson, Fred Armisen, Sebastian Maniscalco, and Charles Martinet.

Take a look at the video:

The animated movie is scheduled to hit the American theatres on December 21, 2022. Are you excited to witness Chris Pratt voice the role of the epic game character Mario? Tell Pinkvilla in the comments below.

