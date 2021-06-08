Chris Pratt reveals his FAVOURITE things about wife Katherine Schwarzenegger ahead of their second anniversary

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are all set to celebrate their second anniversary and ahead of it, the Avengers star revealed what he adores most about his wife in a recent post.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are all set to celebrate their second anniversary and ahead of the same, the Avengers star couldn't help but sing praises about his wife. In an Instagram story, Pratt answered a few fan questions and when asked about what he loves most about his wife, the actor had the sweetest response as he appreciated her for her amazing persona.

Answering a fan who asked Pratt about what are his favourite things about wife Katherine, the actor broke into a cute blush and said, "Her smile, her patience, her fortitude, her devotion as a mother, as a wife, her faith." Adding a funny twist to his response, Chris also pointed at his wife's infectious laugh saying, "Her laugh, even at inappropriate times like at a funeral or something...it’s pretty contagious."

With their second anniversary just a day away, Pratt added in his video message, "It’s our anniversary tomorrow, happy anniversary!"

Chris and Katherine are known to gush about each other in interviews and also on social media posts. The duo tied the knot in 2019 and also share a nine-month-old daughter, Lyla Maria Pratt.

While appearing on The Drew Barrymore show, Katherine recently opened up about Pratt's parenting skills and particularly spoke about how he is settling into the role of being a "girl dad" since the actor is already a father to son Jack from his previous marriage with Anna Faris. She also referred to him as the "best husband" and "best dad" during her interaction with Barrymore.

