Chris Pratt REVEALS his plans for first Valentine’s Day with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt will celebrate his first Valentine’s Day with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger and he has a surprise planned for her.

This Valentine’s Day will be extra special for Chris Prat because it will be his and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger first as a married couple. Despite his jam packed schedule, the actor is super excited and wants to do everything to make his wife happy on the special day. During an interview with ET, while promoting his upcoming animated adventure comedy Onward, the actor opened up about his plans for Valentine’s day. Chris said that the since he had to promote the film this weekend, the two already celebrated the day last weekend and it was fun.

However, he also excitedly revealed that his wife does not know that he still has a surprise planned for the day. It seems like he wants his wife to cherish their first Valentine’s Day for years to come and he is trying to make it as memorable as possible. While he did not reveal any more details about the surprise gift, his advice for other people looking for a perfect Valentine’s Day gift was to get their significant other flowers.

Chris (40) and Katherine (30) got hitched in June 2019 a year after they first sparked romance rumours. According to a report by people, a source revealed that the two are looking forward to expanding their family. Reportedly, the Arnold Schwarzenegger’s daughter has got close to Chris’ 6-year-old son, who he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris. Meanwhile Anna recently confirmed that she is engaged to cinematographer Michael Barrett and the two will soon get married.

