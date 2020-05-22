Chris Pratt reveals his son Jack was shocked after seeing 35K email notifications on his father's phone

Chris says that he deleted his entire inbox along with the junk mail. The actor's inbox reportedly had around 51000 emails.

Chris Pratt is a busy man and the email notifications on his phone only further prove it. The Guardians of the Galaxy actor revealed during one of his Instagram stories that he had 35000 unread emails, which left his son Jack in a state of shock. This was not the end of the story. The Jurassic World further goes on to add that he deleted those emails and his by mistake. Well, one can understand the stress of having 35K unread emails, but Chris Pratt's son was surely not expecting his father to be one of those having 35000 email notifications.

Chris Pratt who featured in the highest-grossing film Avengers: Endgame, also stated that his son had his phone when he noticed the 35K unread email notifications and began to 'gasp.' The Hollywood actor states that he deleted the emails after previously making a promise openly that he would read at least 1000 emails per day for a period of one month. The Passengers actor further goes to reveal that he mostly has all junk emails, as he signs up for an and very random sign up.

Chris Pratt says that he signs up for some random IQ test and submits his email id and ends up getting many junk emails. Chris Pratt also mentioned how his IQ test usually gave him a test result of seven. But, the major twist in this tale comes in when Chris says that he deleted his entire inbox along with the junk mail. The actor's inbox reportedly had around 51000 emails.

