Chris Pratt reveals how being a 'girl dad' helped him resonate with his character in The Tomorrow War

Chris Pratt is one busy man! After wrapping up a project, he is onto the next and is currently in Iceland for his upcoming film The Tomorrow War. Entertainment Tonight caught up with the actor on the film's sets which and got Chris candid about the film and his role. The actor also revealed that his wife Katherine Schwarzenggger and the kids have accompanied him to Iceland to be by his side.

Elaborating on getting to spend time with his family, Chris said, "It was very nice being able to have her with me on this job, yeah. It's really, really great. She takes such good care of me." He acknowledged that he was lucky enough to have Katherine by his side.

"That's one of the very few downsides of having this sort of dreamy life and this career is just the distance away from home. You're on location a lot, and I'm very blessed with Katherine because she's an author, and so she can do her work on the road." The actor is a doting father to son Jack and daughter Lyla.

For the unversed, Chris became a father for the second time last year when they welcomed Lyla. He revealed that being a 'girl dad' has definitely helped him for this project. In The Tomorrow War, Chris Pratt plays the role of Dan Forester, a former Delta Force soldier and father of a young daughter. He revealed that the role resonated with him.

"I have a daughter now, and so for playing a girl dad, it helped that I am a girl dad. Parent and child relationships are a big focus in this film, as well as redemption and second chances, and so all that stuff really, really resonated with me," Pratt said.

As for his 8-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris, Pratt revealed that he has been on multiple sets. "He's been to a ton of sets. He's got it down. We hooked him up in the harness and had him flying around the set... he was fighting some aliens, shooting some lasers out of his hand, yeah, he has a good time on set."

Chris Pratt's sci-fi alien invasion film, The Tomorrow War, is slated to hit a streaming platform.

