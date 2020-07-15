  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Chris Pratt reveals what he likes and dislikes about his superhero gear as Star Lord

Actor Chris Pratt, who played Star-Lord in superhero films like "Avengers: Infinity War", says he loved the long jacket that his character wore.
2751 reads Mumbai
Chris Pratt reveals what he likes and dislikes about his superhero gear as Star LordChris Pratt reveals what he likes and dislikes about his superhero gear as Star Lord
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

"You know I really love my long jacket and when I get to wear that long jacket it's really cool. It's leather, it moves, and the first time I ever wore it was the first time I ever felt like I was the character. So, that jacket is good but my least favourite is the helmet," he said.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ooga Chaka Motha Facka #guardiansofthegalaxy #volume2

A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on

"When I put on that helmet they bolted on my head, there is wind and there is rain. I can't breathe and I can't see. There is supposed to be some device inside that has the director's voice going through but it's killing me with feedback, and I don't say the damn thing, I'll act through the helmet. I hate the helmet but I love the jacket," he added, about working in "Avengers: Infinity War", which will air on Star Movies.

Credits :IANS

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020
Celebs pay a heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput
Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari play ‘How well do you know your mom?’
Hina Khan’s revelations about career, love and life
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me
Celebs and their alternate career choices REVEALED
Himanshi Khurana on her Lockdown To Do List, most googled search, fights, PM Modi’s speech & COVID 19
Nithya Menen on Jayalalithaa biopic, comparisons with Kangana Ranaut & Abhishek’s no kiss clause
Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the limelight with these outfits at Bollywood weddings
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya and Aaradhya test positive for COVID 19
Shilpa Shetty's drop dead gorgeous looks

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement