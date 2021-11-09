Chris Pratt says Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be 'worth the wait' after 1st day of shoot; SEE PIC

After much delay, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has finally gone into production and sharing a glimpse of the first day of the shoot was the film's lead star Chris Pratt aka Star-Lord. The actor re-shared a photo originally posted by director James Gunn on his Instagram account and mentioned what it was like coming back to the sets of the Marvel film and reuniting with the Guardians gang.

In the photo shared by Pratt, the lead cast of Guardians including himself along with Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn and the new addition to the cast, Will Poulter were seen posing after their first day of shoot. Describing his feelings about returning to the Marvel film's set, Pratt wrote, "Day 1 in the can. Honestly could not have started off better. Hit the ground running with a delicate, emotional, funny, wild, complicated scene and everyone absolutely killed. So grateful to be puppeteered by my friend and brother the mad genius @jamesgunn."

Check out Chris Pratt's post here:

Considering how long fans have been waiting for the third film in the Guardians franchise to release, Chris made sure to tease fans further about how special the upcoming film will be as he said, "Oh My God I promise you… this movie will be worth the wait. #gotgvol3."

After director James Gunn hinted at a major Marvel character making its debut with the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy film, it was confirmed that one of the most powerful characters from the comic book universe, Adam Warlock will be introduced in the film. Later, Gunn also confirmed the announcement of Will Poulter coming on board as Warlock in the MCU. The film will mark the British actor's Marvel debut and has everyone excited about it. As for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the film is slated for a 2023 release.

