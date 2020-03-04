Chris Pratt says he negotiated with God to save his son after a premature birth; Details Inside

MD: Chris Pratt reflected on his son Jack’s premature birth and said he used to negotiate with God to save his son. Read on to know more.

Both Chris Pratt and his ex-wife Anna Faris have been vocal about their son Jack’s premature birth and all the complications that came with it. While the 7-year-old boy is now hale and hearty, Chris recalled the time he almost lost his son and how he found himself turning to his faith during the difficult phase. The actor said he reconnected with his faith after Jack was born prematurely and due to some very serious complications, was kept in intensive care for a month.

Recalling his experience, the actor said he used to pray and negotiate with God to save his son's life. He even stated that he considers Jack's survival a real miracle. While he admitted that he again became a bit lapsed in his faith after his son recovered, Chris said he is taking life more seriously after marrying Katherine Schwarzenegger. Earlier this month, in another interview, the 40-year-old actor said he wants to expand his family with Katherine.

He mentioned that she is a great stepmother to his son and will become a good mother someday. Chris said his wife has changed his life for better and he feels his heart and his son are safe with her. During his latest appearance on The Ellen Show, the actor played a fun game of Burning questions with host Ellen.

When asked to explain himself in three words, the actor said, “very proud father.” Furthermore, when he was asked what surprises him most about his spouse, the actor gushed, “her ability to just fill in my many deficits. Yeah, I have got a lot too, so that way, it is so surprising. She steps in, it is a really good fit.”

