Chris Pratt shares a photo of his & Katherine Schwarzenegger’s newborn baby; REVEALS her special name

After welcoming their baby on Friday, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have just now shared details on the newborn girl. In a recent post via Instagram, Pratt revealed the name of the duo’s new baby along with a photo of the child’s tiny hand.
Chris Pratt just took to Instagram to share a message from him and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger following the birth of their baby girl on Friday. The 41-year-old Jurassic World actor revealed that the little girl’s name is Lyla Maria. In the post on social media, Chris said: “We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. We couldn’t be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed. Love Katherine and Chris.” 

 

It seems that the couple decided to name their baby girl after Katherine‘s mom Maria Shriver! Chris also included these two bible quotes in his post: “Psalm 126:3 The LORD has done great things for us, and we are filled with joy.” and “Psalm 127:3-4 Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb a reward. Like arrows in the hand of a warrior are the children of one’s youth. Blessed is the man who fills his quiver with them! He shall not be put to shame when he speaks with his enemies in the gate."

 

See his post below:

 

The birth news of Lyla Maria was revealed today earlier after Katherine’s brother Patrick confirmed the news while buying presents for his sister and the new mom. 

 

Credits : Instagram, Getty Images

