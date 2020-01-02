Chris Pratt showers Katherine Schwarzenegger with kisses in their first photo of the new year; Check it out

With celebs in Bollywood and Hollywood reflecting on the year gone by, many ushered in the new year in great spirits.

It indeed is a happy new year! Chris Pratt and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger were all things happy as they rang in the new year together. Or we are made to believe so. With celebs in Bollywood and Hollywood reflecting on the year gone by, many ushered in the new year in great spirits. From partying all night to spending time with their loved ones, celebs also made sure to document it all on the gram. One such celeb couple were Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger who shared an adorable photo as they rang in the new year together.

Sharing a monochrome picture, Chris can be seen adorably planting a kiss on wife Katherine's cheek with his arms wrapped around her. The caption on Katherine's post came along with a hilarious disclaimer, it read, "Happy New Year! Feeling blessed, happy, excited, inspired , eager and ready for this year! So grateful for my amazing family, friends and animals of all kinds. Let’s do this, 2020! (Disclaimer: this picture is NOT from last night. We were fast asleep by 10pm)."

Check out their mushy New Year's post below:

Chris and Katherine walked down the aisle and said 'I Do' in June 2019 and since then have been serving couple goals on social media. The Avengers: Endgame star also had the sweetest wish for Katherine on her birthday in December. In a heartfelt note, Chris wrote, You’ve changed my whole world for the better. I’m so grateful to have found you. You’re an incredible wife and step mom." Do you ship Chris and Katherine? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :Instagram

