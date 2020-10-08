Chris Pratt starrer Jurassic World: Dominion’s release delayed to June 2022 amidst COVID 19

Jurassic World: Dominion is being delayed to June 2022 due to uncertainty caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Jurassic World: Dominion’s release date is being pushed back. Universal and Amblin Entertainment made the announcement on Tuesday (October 6), The Hollywood Reporter reported. The movie is abandoning its previously announced June 11, 2021 release date following production delays and continued uncertainty amid the pandemic. The film will now open on June 10, 2022.

“The event pic was among numerous movies whose production scheduled was impacted by the pandemic. Currently, it is about three weeks from wrapping principal photography in the U.K. The movie was among the first pics to resume production in late summer. Studio insiders say Dominion is a huge priority for NBCUniversal. The franchise boasts a myriad of theme park tie-ins, merchandising partnerships, live events and more. Universal and Amblin want to ensure that deadlines for retail partners can be met,” The Hollywood Reporter reported.

Jurassic World: Dominion stars Chris Pratt reprising his role as Owen Grady and Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing, plus Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Justice Smith, and BD Wong.

