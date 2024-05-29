Chris Pratt Talks About His First Big Paycheck; Reveals He Had Lived On 'Very Little Money'

Chris Pratt revealed how he did not hesitate to treat himself to his first big paycheck. The actor recently shared how he spent a substantial amount of money he received from his first big acting job.

The star revealed how he ran out of money in two months and realized he had splurged all of it. Here’s what Chris Pratt did with his money.

Chris Pratt on spending his big paycheck

Chris Pratt opened up about how he could not be bothered to save up money when he received his first big payment as an actor. The star was asked if he had a difficult time spending money after coming from a family who was not that financially well off. The star revealed how spending money was not a problem at all.

The Guardians of The Galaxy star recalled thinking he would never run out of money. ​​“The first paycheck I got, I was like ‘Are you serious?’ I had lived on very little money for a long time,” Pratt added. Chris shared that the big project was a T.V. movie for which he was paid $75,000.

Chris talked about how the realization hit 2 months after getting paid. He explained, "And about two months later, I was like, 'Where'd that money go?!" The actor admitted spending the money vacationing in Hawaii and Australia. He also revealed he initially planned on investing the money or using it to buy a yacht.

Chris Pratt talks about being financially illiterate

Chris pointed out that growing up he was not taught about financial literacy. This resulted in him not knowing how to be responsible with money. He recalled thinking to himself about how he needed to make wiser money decisions. Pratt also admitted that this realization did not come quickly but after a “good amount of time.”

He started asking himself questions like “What am I gonna do? How am I gonna get to the point to where if I stop working one day, I’ll still be okay? My family will be okay." The actor noted how these financial choices served as “steps” and resulted in him growing up while making these decisions.

Chris Pratt lent his voice to Garfield in the recent The Garifelf movie. The 2024 movie’s cast includes Nicholas Hoult, and Samuel. L Jackson and Snoop Dogg. The Garfield Movie is in theatres now.

