Chris Pratt talks The Tomorrow War with Varun Dhawan; Shakes a leg with latter on Tan Tana Tan

The conversation quickly escalated to Chris Pratt being a part of Bollywood movie as the Hollywood star revealed he would love to feature in it with Varun Dhawan.

Chris Pratt joined for a quick chat from the across the land and sea as they discussed his upcoming film The Tomorrow War which releases today on a streaming platform. Pratt delighted his Indian fans and sent them into a frenzy of sorts as he did the hook step of Varun Dhawan's popular song Tan Tana Tan. The conversation quickly escalated to Chris being a part of Bollywood movie as the Hollywood star revealed he would love to feature in it with Varun. "I wanna do a Bollywood movie with you," said Chris.

The Hollywood and Bollywood star also bonded over MMA and spoke about Chris' action thriller The Tomorrow War. Chris revealed that he is grateful and fortunate enough to keep getting work and helping to make movies in those who believe in him. Varun also quizzed Chris about his legendary father-in-law Arnold Schwarzengger and whether he discusses work with him.

Chris said, "It is interesting to be able to talk to him about work, you know, there's an understanding there. He's much bigger icon and star than I'll ever be. He was a big part of the fabric of my youth in a way. I was very fortunate in having him as my father-in-law."

Sharing the video on Instagram, Varun captioned it, "Bollywood ho ya Hollywood - movies, dance, father-in-law and life is almost same!" When asked if he ever plans to visit India, Chris said, "I would love to visit India, am dying to visit India... may be you could show me around. I'm sure you have the key to the city," he jokingly told Varun.

Check out Chris Pratt and Varun Dhawan's video below:

ALSO READ: Taika Waititi REACTS to viral PDA photos with Rita Ora and Tessa Thompson: I was doing nothing wrong

Share your comment ×