Chris Pratt wants to expand his family with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger: She’s going to be a great mom

Chris Pratt if looking forward to expanding his family with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger and thinks she will be a great mother.

Chris Pratt, who recently got married to Katherine Schwarzenegger can’t stop gushing about his wife. The actor is head over heels in love with her and is looking forward to expanding their family. During a recent interview, while promoting his upcoming film Onward, the actor said his wife has changed his life for better and he feels his heart and his son are safe with her. The 40-year-old actor said Katherine is a great stepmother to his son.

Chris shares a seven-year-old son, Jack Pratt, with his ex-wife Anna Faris. He also feels that his wife will become a great mother someday. Earlier this month, during his appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres show, the actor played a fun game of Burning questions with host Ellen and when he was asked what surprises him most about his spouse, the actor said, “her ability to just fill in my many deficits. Yeah, I have got a lot too, so that way, it is so surprising. She steps in, it is a really good fit.

Chris and Anna called it quits in August 2017 after being married for eight years. Following their split, the actor started dating Katherine and the two got married in June 2019, and the two couldn’t seem happier. Meanwhile, recently during her latest appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, Anna finally announced that she is engaged to cinematographer Michael Barrett and will soon get married. But during her interview Corden, the 43-year-old also revealed that she wants to officiate her own nuptials.

