Chris Pratt weighs in on viral ‘Best Chris’ debate; Says he’s beating Chris Hemsworth & Chris Evans

Chris Pratt is weighing in on which Hollywood Chris is the best after many named him the worst of the bunch. If you missed it, a debate launched on Twitter months ago to decide which famous “Chris” actor is the best and who is the worst. A lot of people decided Pratt was the worst because they assumed that he is a Republican. Well, Chris Pratt just posted a video to his Instagram Story this week about his participation in the AGBO Superhero League, which is a fantasy football league with some fellow actors.

“I made it into the finals! I’m in the finals! How did this happen? It’s a 14-man league. I had 14th draft pick. You know how hard that is?” Chris Pratt said. “I was last. It was very traumatic. Anyone who’s been picked last knows how that feels. But somehow I was in, like, 10th place after the draft, and like the eighth place after the season.”

“I snuck two very, very close victories off, the most recent against Chris Evans. He had beat Chris Hemsworth last week, so I guess we can finally put an end to that debate. Who’s the better Chris?” Chris said, before adding, “It’s one of them. I do have them in body fat content, though. So, I am more buoyant. Take that, gang.”

If you missed it, back in October, Pratt’s wife Katherine Schwarzenegger spoke against the internet deciding that her husband Chris Pratt is the “worst Chris” in Hollywood. A debate launched on Twitter and the E! News Instagram account put up a post about the viral meme. Katherine commented on that E! News post and wrote, “Is this really what we need? There’s so much going on in the world and people struggling in so many ways. Being mean is so yesterday. There’s enough room to love all these guys. Love is what we all need not meanness and bullying. Let’s try that.”

