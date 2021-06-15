Chris Pratt: What Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi have brought for Thor: Love and Thunder is next level

Chris Pratt, in a recent interview, teased how "people are gonna be really astounded" by Chris Hemsworth's performance in Thor: Love and Thunder.

In case you were amongst the majority who thoroughly enjoyed the interstellar rivalry between Thor and Star-Lord in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, you'll be treated kindly in Thor: Love and Thunder, according to Chris Pratt. In a recent interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, to promote his new movie The Tomorrow War, the 41-year-old actor teased that Thor and Star-Lord's hilarious banter was definitely something they found when doing Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame and that "people seemed to like it."

Hence, according to Chris, Thor 4 director Taika Waititi "had a vision for it" which Pratt thinks "people are really going to like what we did." Moreover, Chris disclosed that the highly-awaited, star-studded MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) movie "picks up on that same vein, that same kind of rivalry between the two." Pratt also hyped Hemsworth's astounding performance in Thor's fourth instalment, praising, "Hemsworth is great, he's so good. People are gonna be really astounded when they see what he's brought, what he and Taika have brought for Thor 4. It's next-level. [Hemsworth] ratcheted it up to even another level."

"So I was just in awe of his presence. He is a man-god in real life. It was just cool to be there with him," Chris concluded.

We can't wait to see what hilarity ensues in Thor: Love and Thunder ft. Thor and Star-Lord!

Also starring Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale and Russell Crowe amongst many others and with production recently wrapped up, Thor: Love and Thunder releases in the US on May 6, 2022.

