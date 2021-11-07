Chris Pratt's mother in law Maria Shriver RESPONDS to fan criticism over his Instagram post

Chris Pratt recently shared a post celebrating his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger ahead of her birthday but received massive backlash from fans after he thanked her for giving him a "gorgeous healthy daughter."Fans were particularly irked with Pratt's use of the word "healthy" and found it insensitive towards his son Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris. Netizens called out Pratt for his words as they came in support of Faris who has been open about their son's health issues.

In response to the fan criticism that the actor drew, his mother-in-law Maria Shriver left a comment on Pratt's post in support of him. Shriver wrote, "I want to remind you today what a good man you are what a great father you are to jack and lyla what a great husband you are to katherine what a great son-in-law you are to me and what a great sense of humor you have!!"

She further gave a nod to all the backlash and said, "I love you chris keep being your wonderful self rise above the noise your kids love your family loves you your wife loves you what a beautiful life i’m proud of you xo"

For the unreversed, Chris and Anna's son Jack was born prematurely. Faris in a previous interview revealed that the infant weighed just 3 pounds and 12 ounces when he was born and spent a month in the NICU before they brought him home.

Pratt had shared the post honouring his wife Katherine almost six weeks ahead of her birthday. In the post, the actor also showed off his sense of humour as he wrote, "It’s her birthday in about 6 weeks. So if I don’t get her anything, I’ll tell her to look back on this post. Love you honey."

