Chris Pratt's son Jack's post-it note steals the spotlight from actor's shirtless selfie

Chris Pratt posts his jacked-up body which got eclipsed by his son's cute post-it note.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Jul 20, 2022 02:32 AM IST  |  1.9K
Chris Pratt
Chris Pratt's latest jacked-up body gets overshadowed by son Jack's post-it note.
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

In a recent Instagram post by Chris Pratt, a yellow post-it note stole hogged all the attention. The Guardians of the Galaxy actor took to social media to post a sizzling selfie of himself shirtless as he showed off his perfectly "cut" abs but Pratt's body got overshadowed by an innocent post-it note by his 9-year-old son Jack.

The post-it note that read, "See ya at 8:00 ish," and was signed off by his son Jack, was stuck to a side of a mirror which appeared to be Chris' on-set trailer where he is filming his Prime Video series The Terminal List. While Chris clicked a mirror selfie of his ripped body painted with set makeup for the series as he captioned the pic, "Lookin' cut," fans noticed the small post-it note by his son. Besides his fans, Pratt's brother-in-law Patrick Schwarzenegger was also the ones who noticed the yellow paper as he wrote, "See yah at 8 ish jackkkooo."

For those unversed, Pratt shares Jack with his ex-wife Anna Faris and is also a father to two daughters, 1-year-old Lyla and 1-month-old Eloise, with current wife Katherine Schwarzenegger. Previously, Pratt showed off about his eldest son as he told ET in a chat that Jack "does a great job as a big brother." Pratt continued to brag, "There's a big age separation... [and] he does a great job, he's so sweet with them. And they love him so much and they miss him when he's gone."

ALSO READ Chris Pratt gushes about working with Chris Hemsworth: So grateful that they brought us along

Remove Ad X
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

For latest Bollywood news , Telugu news, entertainment exclusive, gossip and movie reviews follow Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel with all social platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!