Chris Pratt's son Jack's post-it note steals the spotlight from actor's shirtless selfie

In a recent Instagram post by Chris Pratt, a yellow post-it note stole hogged all the attention. The Guardians of the Galaxy actor took to social media to post a sizzling selfie of himself shirtless as he showed off his perfectly "cut" abs but Pratt's body got overshadowed by an innocent post-it note by his 9-year-old son Jack.

The post-it note that read, "See ya at 8:00 ish," and was signed off by his son Jack, was stuck to a side of a mirror which appeared to be Chris' on-set trailer where he is filming his Prime Video series The Terminal List. While Chris clicked a mirror selfie of his ripped body painted with set makeup for the series as he captioned the pic, "Lookin' cut," fans noticed the small post-it note by his son. Besides his fans, Pratt's brother-in-law Patrick Schwarzenegger was also the ones who noticed the yellow paper as he wrote, "See yah at 8 ish jackkkooo."

For those unversed, Pratt shares Jack with his ex-wife Anna Faris and is also a father to two daughters, 1-year-old Lyla and 1-month-old Eloise, with current wife Katherine Schwarzenegger. Previously, Pratt showed off about his eldest son as he told ET in a chat that Jack "does a great job as a big brother." Pratt continued to brag, "There's a big age separation... [and] he does a great job, he's so sweet with them. And they love him so much and they miss him when he's gone."

