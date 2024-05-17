Chris Pratt’s Stunt Double Tony McFarr Dies At 47 Under Undetermined Circumstances

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Stunt performer Tony McFarr dies mysteriously

Chris Pratt’s uncredited stunt double, who worked on Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, died at the age of 47.

Hollywood’s stunt performer McFarr was found unresponsive at his home outside Orlando on May 13. Florida's Orange County Medical Examiner's Office has conducted tests and awaiting toxicology reports to determine the cause of death.

The news was first reported by TMZ and was later confirmed on the website of the Wylie-Baxley Funeral Home in Merritt Island, Florida. The late stuntman’s mother, Donna, spoke to TMZ about her son’s unexpected passing away.

What credits did Tony McFarr have in his stunt career

According to the IMDB credits, McFarr started his career as the uncredited stunt double on Geoff Stults on Bones in 2011. His credits include Rock of Ages, Teen Wolf, The Glades, Burn Notice and, in 2014.

The blockbuster hit The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 was when he first played the stunt double to Chris Pratt. Reportedly, McFarr suffered a fall while working on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 in 2017. Later, he also acted in small roles on episodes of One Tree Hill, Burn Notice, Army Wives and MacGyver.

According to TMZ, the late stuntman, born Antonio Gerard McFarr, is survived by his daughter, parents, and a sister.