Chris Pratt's wife Katherine is all set to give hubby a quarantine haircut

Hollywood star Chris Pratt got a "quarantine haircut" from his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, and he is amused by her trimming skills.

Pratt took to his Instagram Stories to share his haircut journey by posting photographs of Schwarzenegger giving him a haircut at home, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"Here we go! Time to chop it off," Pratt wrote on the photograph as his wife got ready to cut his hair.

In the picture, Pratt's hair is messy, and his wife is ready to give him a haircut, holding electric clippers next to his head.

In another picture, he wrote, "Must admit! Pretty damn good work by my wifey". It shows Pratt with a neat haircut.

The "Guardians Of The Galaxy" star finished off his haircut story with a head-on image. He tagged it as "#quarantinehaircut" along with many appreciative emojis.

Meanwhile, Pratt and Schwarzenegger recently shared that they are expecting their first baby together. The two had exchanged vows on June 8 last year and are now gearing up for the next chapter in their lives.

The baby on the way will be Schwarzenegger's first child while Pratt already has a son Jack with former wife Anna Faris.

Credits :IANS

