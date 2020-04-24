Chris Pratt's wife Katherine Schwarzenegger watched Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 for the 1st time and CRIED

Katherine Schwarzenegger watched Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 for the first time with Chris Pratt and here are a few of her thoughts.

Chris Pratt and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger sat down for a Quarantine Watch Party where they watched Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. While Pratt has obviously watched the movie, Katherine was watching it for the first time. And Chris made sure we had a live update of the events. The actor took to Twitter to interact with fans and give them a real-time update of her reaction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Chris began the thread by announcing, "Katherine has never seen this movie. So I will giving updates on her reactions as well #QuarantineWatchParty #GotGVol2".

"#QuarantineWatchParty Katherine re baby groot: HE’S SO CUTE AND LITTLE!" he revealed and we completely agree with her. A fan reached out to Chris and asked, "Is @KSchwarzenegger asking you any questions about the movie ? #QuarantineWatchParty". The Avengers: Infinity War actor confessed she only spoke about Kurt Russel. "She just keeps talking about how handsome Kurt Russel is," he tweeted.

The actor added Katherine was left fuming with the way Groot was treated in a scene. "Katherine FURIOUS over the treatment of baby groot," he revealed. While he continued to look back at a few of the best memories he made on the sets, the actor took no time to declare that Katherine's tears have emerged. "Aaaand she’s crying. YES!" he declared. "I processed a lot of my own real life emotions around the passing of my father while filming this movie. It came at the exact right time for me," he added.

Check out his tweets below:

Katherine has never seen this movie. So I will giving updates on her reactions as well #QuarantineWatchParty #GotGVol2 — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) April 24, 2020

#QuarantineWatchParty Katherine re baby groot: HE’S SO CUTE AND LITTLE! — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) April 24, 2020

She just keeps talking about how handsome Kurt Russel is. https://t.co/dsRkFt95y4 — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) April 24, 2020

#QuarantineWatchParty Katherine FURIOUS over the treatment of baby groot. — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) April 24, 2020

I processed a lot of my own real life emotions around the passing of my father while filming this movie. It came at the exact right time for me. #GotGVol2 — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) April 24, 2020

What was your favourite part of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2? Open the floodgate in the comments below.

Meanwhile, James Gunn recently gave a few updates on Guardians of the Galaxy 3. Read all about it here: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3: James Gunn confirms a death, teases Star Lord's role & addresses Yondu's return

