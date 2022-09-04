Chris Rock addresses Will Smith's Oscars slap over the 'nicest' joke he has ever told

Chris Rock seemingly addressed the Oscars slap incident with Will Smith during one of his recent shows. According to reports, Rock spoke about getting smacked by Smith during the Academy Awards while performing at Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena on Friday night. The comedian reportedly spoke about the nature of his joke and the slap during the same.

As reported by Entertainment Tonight, Chris while speaking about the Oscars incident said, "Did that s**t hurt? Goddamn right," Rock said. "The motherf***er hit me over a bulls**t joke, the nicest joke I ever told!" The incident took place at the 94th annual Academy Awards when Rock took to the stage as a presenter and cracked a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith.

Following the slapping incident, Will Smith has addressed his reaction three times and has apologised for his behaviour. The King Richard star released a video apology to Chris Rock last month. In the meantime, Chris has only addressed the incident at his comedy shows but hasn't made any interview statements about the same.

In the video dropped by Smith, the actor said, "Chris, I apologize to you. My behaviour was unacceptable and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk." He also added, "There is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment." As for the Academy, nearly a week after the incident, it was reported that the actor has been banned from attending the awards ceremony for ten years. Smith also stepped down from his position as a member of the Academy.

