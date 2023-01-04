Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle extend their comedy tour to Oklahoma City; Know Date, Ticket Prices- 5 points

What can be better than two comedy legends coming together for a comedy tour in January and February? Yes, you read it right! Popular comedians Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle are coming together for a tour in the US in the months of January and February.

Who is Chris Rock?

Popular American standup comedian, Chris Rock is a three-time Grammy Award winner. The 57-year-old comedian grabbed eyeballs last year when popular Hollywood celebrity Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars. The slap was in response to Rock's joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head, which she had been shaving since 2021 due to a rare medical condition-–alopecia areata. Though Rock has apologized for his remarks, his career did witness a stopping. In a comeback, Chris Rock has now decided to improve his career progression and will now be seen on a tour with Dave Chappelle.

Also Read: Will Smith speaks out on 'horrific' Oscars night, reveals what triggered the infamous slap

Who is Dave Chappelle?

Popular American comedian Dave Chappelle is best known for his comedy series Chappelle's Show. He realized his passion for comedy at the age of 14 and since then, there has been no turning back in his career. Before the age of 20, he played a supporting role in the American film Mel Brooks’s Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993). In 2021, the comedian was seen on the Netflix show The Closer which was loved by several netizens. And now, he will soon be commencing his comedy tour with ace comedian Chris Rock.

Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle come together for a comedy tour

In a treat for their fans, Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle have decided to come together for a comedy tour that will commence in January this year. The tour will begin on January 20 in Oklahoma City, US. The duo will be touring in the following city—Missouri, Tennessee, Alabama, and South Carolina. Tickets can be availed online from official handles.

Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle: 2022 tours

It is not the first time that the two comedy legends are coming together for a comedy tour. The two were on a tour together in December 2022. They delivered magnetic performances in San Diego, San Francisco, and Phoenix. They also toured the U.K. in September 2022.