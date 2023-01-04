Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle extend their comedy tour to Oklahoma City; Know Date, Ticket Prices- 5 points
Save your dates! From January 20 onwards, Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle will be on their tour in cities of the US.
What can be better than two comedy legends coming together for a comedy tour in January and February? Yes, you read it right! Popular comedians Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle are coming together for a tour in the US in the months of January and February.
Who is Chris Rock?
Popular American standup comedian, Chris Rock is a three-time Grammy Award winner. The 57-year-old comedian grabbed eyeballs last year when popular Hollywood celebrity Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars. The slap was in response to Rock's joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head, which she had been shaving since 2021 due to a rare medical condition-–alopecia areata. Though Rock has apologized for his remarks, his career did witness a stopping. In a comeback, Chris Rock has now decided to improve his career progression and will now be seen on a tour with Dave Chappelle.
Who is Dave Chappelle?
Popular American comedian Dave Chappelle is best known for his comedy series Chappelle's Show. He realized his passion for comedy at the age of 14 and since then, there has been no turning back in his career. Before the age of 20, he played a supporting role in the American film Mel Brooks’s Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993). In 2021, the comedian was seen on the Netflix show The Closer which was loved by several netizens. And now, he will soon be commencing his comedy tour with ace comedian Chris Rock.
Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle come together for a comedy tour
In a treat for their fans, Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle have decided to come together for a comedy tour that will commence in January this year. The tour will begin on January 20 in Oklahoma City, US. The duo will be touring in the following city—Missouri, Tennessee, Alabama, and South Carolina. Tickets can be availed online from official handles.
Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle: 2022 tours
It is not the first time that the two comedy legends are coming together for a comedy tour. The two were on a tour together in December 2022. They delivered magnetic performances in San Diego, San Francisco, and Phoenix. They also toured the U.K. in September 2022.
Will digital devices be allowed at their shows?
As per the official press release issued by the comedians, it read, “No cellphones, cameras or recording devices will be allowed at this show. Anyone caught with a cell phone in the venue will be immediately ejected."
The official release, as reported by USA Today, further states, “any jokes and sketches delivered during (the) performance...may not be copied, translated, transmitted, displayed, distributed, or reproduced verbatim without the express prior consent from Pilot Boy Productions, a film and TV production company founded by Chappelle.”
The release further mentioned: "Any Use of the Materials without the express prior written consent of Pilot Boy Productions, Inc. is strictly prohibited and shall be subject to all available legal remedies, whether in equity or at law at the cost of anyone who violates this prohibition."
Dave Chappelle and the recent Saturday Night Live controversy
Popular comedian Dave Chappelle got embroiled in a controversy on Saturday Night Live (SNL) show. He drew criticism for making a series of widely criticized jokes aimed at transgender people. Some news reports suggest that knowing the history of controversies drawn by the two comedians, they both have mutually decided to not allow any digital device during their performances.
When will the tickets for this tour be available?
The tickets will be available from January 6 onwards on the official portal of Ticket Master. The tour will commence on January 20 and will end on January 27.
