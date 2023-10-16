Chris Rock is TIRED of being dragged into Jada and Will Smith family drama: Reports

Chris Rock made headlines at the Oscars when Will Smith slapped him for a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. Recent interviews with Jada have revealed that at the time of the slap, Will and Jada had been separated for a long time. In an interview with Hoda Kotb on TODAY Jada said, "We haven’t called each other husband and wife in a long time." They share two children together Jaden and Willow. They got married in 1997.

An insider shares Chris Rock's perspective

While speaking to the DailyMail, the insider said, “He is a relatively private person and was just getting to a point where people may have started to move on, but now it’s back in the limelight, and it’s just frustrating that everything is coming back to the forefront.”

The shocking revelation about Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's marriage

During a chat with Hoda Kotb on TODAY, Jada Smith surprised the public with a statement about her marriage. She said, "I’m really shocked. Mind you, I’m not there. We haven’t called each other husband and wife in a long time." This came after the infamous incident on the Oscar stage where Will Smith slapped Chris Rock for mentioning Jada.

Chris Rock's involvement

In another interview with People, Jada revealed that Chris Rock had reached out to her amid divorce rumors during their separation. She explained that Rock asked her out on a date which Jada declined and clarified that these were just rumors.

Chris Rock has not publicly spoken about Will or Jada since his standup special Selective Outrage on Netflix, where he told Will that, he should have been mad at his wife instead for her entanglement with R&B singer August Alsina and not at Rock for the joke.

Will shared his thoughts with the New York Times after almost 6 days, saying, "When you’ve been with someone for more than half of your life, a sort of emotional blindness sets in, you can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties."

Will and Jada still haven't filed for a divorce and according to Jada, they have no plans to do so either.

