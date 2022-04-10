Chris Rock jokes 'got my hearing back' after Will Smith's Oscars slap during recent standup show

Chris Rock hasn't been making any statements about the Oscars 2022 incident but recently joked about Will Smith's slap during his recent show on Friday, April 8. While The Academy announced that Smith has been banned for 10 years from attending the ceremony. Previously, Rock during his first stand-up show after the incident maintained that he is still processing the same and will take about it later.

According to the California-based paper, Desert Sun the comedian recently joked about the Oscars slap at the show in Fantasy Springs. He said, "I’m OK, I have a whole show and I’m not talking about [the Will Smith incident] until I get paid. Life is good. I got my hearing back", The Independent. This seemed to be one of Chris' most recent comments related to the incident that has left everyone talking about it.

As for Will Smith, after the Oscars 2022 ceremony, shared a public apology for Chris Rock on his Instagram. The actor admitted that his action was wrong and stated that he reacted emotionally to Chris Rock's joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith at the ceremony.

In terms of Will Smith's reaction to the Academy's decision of banning him from the ceremony, the actor released a statement where he said, "I accept and respect the Academy's decision" as reported by People. The Academy mentioned that the actor shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs in person or virtually. As for Oscars 2022, the actor won the Academy Award for his performance in King Richard.

