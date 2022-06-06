Chris Rock 'not concerned' about Jada Pinkett's comments on reconciliation between him and Will Smith

One of the year's most shocking moments happened to take place in March at the Oscars ceremony this year as an altercation took place between Will Smith and Chris Rock. Following the Oscars slap incident, there have been multiple statements that have been made and recently, Will Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith stated that she hoped for a reconciliation between Rock and her husband.

While speaking about the incident on her talk show, The Red Table Talk, Jada said, "Now, about Oscar night, my deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile." While Rock hasn't directly responded to Jada's comments, a source informed Entertainment Tonight, "He's not concerned with the Smiths at the moment. He's touring and he's preparing for a comedy special."

Previously while addressing the same on her talk show, Jada maintained that her family has been healing in the aftermath of the incident. Following the Oscars slap, Will Smith was spotted visiting India. As for Chris Rock, the comedian continued his tour and didn't address the incident in his shows. Recently though, Rock joked about the Oscars slap while attending Dave Chappelle's show.

After Chappelle was attacked during his standup show, Chris later went on to the stage and joked, "Was that Will Smith?" In the weeks following the incident, Will publicly apologized to Chris with a lengthy note on Instagram and later also resigned from the Academy. It was also later announced by The Academy that a 10-year ban was imposed on Smith from attending the Oscars ceremony.

