Chris Rock offers his take on Johnny Depp’s ongoing defamation trial: Believe all women, except Amber Heard

During a recent comedy performance in London, Chris Rock did not mince words as he roasted Amber Heard. According to LADbible, the comedian mentioned Heard during a portion of his May 12 show, which started off his Ego Death tour in the United Kingdom.

The comic briefly addressed the Oscars slap scandal, but according to LADBible, he really went for Heard after some of the trial's disclosures. The topic came up when the comic reflected on the "new rules" about sleeping with other people. After delivering the remark, he emphasised the need of "believing all women" before disclosing his exception. “Believe all women… except Amber Heard,” said the comedian. “What the fu** is she on? She sh** in his bed! She’s fine, but she’s not shi***** fine.

While it had previously been claimed that Amber Heard defecated in the couple's bed following an altercation, the claim resurfaced during Depp's defamation trial. According to People, Depp said last month that he was "shown a picture of" the bed after the event. At the time, Depp claimed that Heard "tried to blame" the state of the bed on his teacup Yorkies. Later, Heard testified that the faeces were "a horrible practical joke gone wrong."

Heard is currently undergoing a long trial with her ex-husband Depp, who brought a USD 50 million defamation claim against her. Depp claimed Heard's December 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post, in which she detailed her experiences with domestic violence, ruined his cinematic career. Depp also claimed that Heard was the true abuser in their relationship, however, Heard has disputed the charges and counter-sued Depp for USD 100 million in defamation. The trial started in April and is slated to end on May 27.

