Chris Rock pokes fun at Will Smith after Dave Chapelle gets attacked onstage by a man

On Tuesday, Dave Chappelle while performing his comedy set at the Hollywood Bowl in the Netflix Is A Joke Festival got attacked by an audience member on stage when a man climbed up and tackled the comedian to the floor. According to reports, the culprit was taken backstage as Jamie Foxx rushed to help on stage.

As per the NBC News Los Angeles report, via ET Canada, LAPD has confirmed after further investigation that the attacker had a weapon which could eject a knife blade when triggered correctly. However, at the moment, it is unclear if the suspect planned on using the weapon. The Police reported that though Chapelle suffered no injuries, the attacker was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. In a clip taken after the incident, the culprit was seen with an alleged elbow injury as his hand was bent at a strange angle in the video.

Meanwhile, Foxx came on stage to help the comedian and calm the situation down a few notches. Chris Rock who was also present at the event went on stage after the man tackled Chapelle and recalled a similar moment that played out while he was on presenting an award at the Oscars. For those unversed, at the 94th Academy Awards, Chris Rock suffered a blow to his face when a joke he made on Jada Pinkett Smith did not sit well with her husband Will Smith.

As for Rock's call back, the comedian rushed to the stage after he gave Chapelle a comforting hug, Rock quipped, "Was that Will Smith?"

The attack on Chapelle comes after he faced backlash back in 2021 for enduring accusations of display of transphobia in his Netflix special, The Closer. After this incident on Tuesday, Chapelle was witnessed poking fun at the incident as he mentioned that his attacker was "a trans man."

ALSO READ Met Gala 2022: Amy Schumer & Venus Williams address Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars